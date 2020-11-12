  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) President & COO David B Menzel Sold $586,600 of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: ECHO +2.29%

President & COO of Echo Global Logistics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David B Menzel (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of ECHO on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $29.33 a share. The total sale was $586,600.

Echo Global Logistics Inc is a provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It also offers intermodal, small parcel, domestic air, expedited and international transportation services. Echo Global Logistics Inc has a market cap of $784.410 million; its shares were traded at around $29.48 with a P/E ratio of 122.81 and P/S ratio of 0.34. Echo Global Logistics Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Echo Global Logistics Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Echo Global Logistics Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President & COO David B Menzel sold 20,000 shares of ECHO stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $29.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.51% since.
  • Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 13,000 shares of ECHO stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $28.04. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ECHO, click here

.

