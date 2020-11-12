  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Te Connectivity (TEL) EVP & General Counsel John S Jenkins Sold $6.2 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: TEL -2.11%

EVP & General Counsel of Te Connectivity (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S Jenkins (insider trades) sold 57,603 shares of TEL on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $107.71 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

TE Connectivity Ltd is an electronic component producer. The company manufactures and designs products such as antennas, cable assemblies, fiber optics, sensors, relays and switches that are used in various application. TE Connectivity Ltd has a market cap of $35.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.33 with and P/S ratio of 2.93. The dividend yield of TE Connectivity Ltd stocks is 1.76%. TE Connectivity Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with TE Connectivity Ltd. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Daniel J Phelan bought 150 shares of TEL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $101.44. The price of the stock has increased by 4.82% since.
  • Chief Exec. Officer & Director Terrence R Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TEL stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $108.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.
  • SVP & Treasurer Mario Calastri sold 11,950 shares of TEL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $111.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.31% since.
  • Director Thomas J Lynch sold 179,800 shares of TEL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $107.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.16% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel John S Jenkins sold 57,603 shares of TEL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $107.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TEL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)