Te Connectivity (TEL) EVP & General Counsel John S Jenkins Sold $6.2 million of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Te Connectivity (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S Jenkins (insider trades) sold 57,603 shares of TEL on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $107.71 a share. The total sale was $6.2 million.

TE Connectivity Ltd is an electronic component producer. The company manufactures and designs products such as antennas, cable assemblies, fiber optics, sensors, relays and switches that are used in various application. TE Connectivity Ltd has a market cap of $35.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.33 with and P/S ratio of 2.93. The dividend yield of TE Connectivity Ltd stocks is 1.76%. TE Connectivity Ltd had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with TE Connectivity Ltd. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Daniel J Phelan bought 150 shares of TEL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $101.44. The price of the stock has increased by 4.82% since.

Chief Exec. Officer & Director Terrence R Curtin sold 90,350 shares of TEL stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $108.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.

SVP & Treasurer Mario Calastri sold 11,950 shares of TEL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $111.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.31% since.

Director Thomas J Lynch sold 179,800 shares of TEL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $107.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.16% since.

