Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) CEO Randall J Garutti Sold $3.5 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: SHAK -0.45%

CEO of Shake Shack Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Randall J Garutti (insider trades) sold 41,404 shares of SHAK on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $84.06 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. The Company along with its subsidiaries operates and licenses restaurants in the food service industry, serving hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer and wine. Shake Shack Inc has a market cap of $3.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $75.99 with and P/S ratio of 5.27. Shake Shack Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 47.60% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Shake Shack Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Randall J Garutti sold 41,404 shares of SHAK stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $84.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.6% since.
  • CEO Randall J Garutti sold 13,596 shares of SHAK stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $75.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.27% since.
  • CEO Randall J Garutti sold 45,000 shares of SHAK stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $70.27. The price of the stock has increased by 8.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director, 10% Owner Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of SHAK stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $83.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.75% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of SHAK stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $70.13. The price of the stock has increased by 8.36% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of SHAK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $65.14. The price of the stock has increased by 16.66% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of SHAK stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $71.08. The price of the stock has increased by 6.91% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of SHAK stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $75.06. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SHAK, click here

.

Comments

