Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Executive Vice President & COO Glenn Coleman Sold $518,410 of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: IART +0.69%

Executive Vice President & COO of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Coleman (insider trades) sold 9,400 shares of IART on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $55.15 a share. The total sale was $518,410.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is engaged in development, manufacturing, and marketing of product lines from its technology for applications ranging from burn and deep tissue wounds to repair of dura mater in the brain to repair of nerve and tendon. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a market cap of $4.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.19 with a P/E ratio of 81.60 and P/S ratio of 3.36. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & President, CSS Michael J. Mcbreen sold 2,500 shares of IART stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $55.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.45% since.
  • Executive Vice President &CHRO Lisa Evoli sold 7,730 shares of IART stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $52.38. The price of the stock has increased by 3.46% since.
  • Executive Vice President & COO Glenn Coleman sold 9,400 shares of IART stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $55.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.74% since.

