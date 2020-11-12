Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) President & CEO Carlos A Rodriguez Sold $6.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Automatic Data Processing Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Carlos A Rodriguez (insider trades) sold 37,593 shares of ADP on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $172 a share. The total sale was $6.5 million.

Automatic Data Processing Inc is a provider of miscellaneous business solutions. Its business includes provision of technology-based outsourcing solutions to employers, vehicle retailers and manufacturers. Automatic Data Processing Inc has a market cap of $72.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $169.43 with a P/E ratio of 29.41 and P/S ratio of 5.02. The dividend yield of Automatic Data Processing Inc stocks is 2.16%. Automatic Data Processing Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Automatic Data Processing Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Carlos A Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of ADP stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $160.76. The price of the stock has increased by 5.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Corp VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of ADP stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $160. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

Corporate Vice President Michael A Bonarti sold 31,658 shares of ADP stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $159.94. The price of the stock has increased by 5.93% since.

