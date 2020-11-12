Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) SVP, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen Sold $3.1 million of Shares

SVP, CFO of Ipg Photonics Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Pv Mammen (insider trades) sold 15,092 shares of IPGP on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $206.21 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

IPG Photonics Corp is a developer and manufacturer of fiber lasers and amplifiers for diverse applications in numerous markets. The company sells its products globally to OEMs, system integrators and end users in a wide range of diverse markets. IPG Photonics Corp has a market cap of $10.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $203.52 with a P/E ratio of 103.34 and P/S ratio of 9.33. IPG Photonics Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 23.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated IPG Photonics Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with IPG Photonics Corp. .

SVP, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 15,092 shares of IPGP stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $206.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.

SVP, Secretary & Gen Counsel, 10% Owner Angelo P Lopresti sold 3,677 shares of IPGP stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $209.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.04% since.

SVP, Components, 10% Owner Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 16,667 shares of IPGP stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $207.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.12% since.

Director Catherine P Lego sold 8,508 shares of IPGP stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $198.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.61% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Thomas J Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of IPGP stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $190.61. The price of the stock has increased by 6.77% since.

SVP, Worldwide Sales & Mrkting Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of IPGP stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $184.61. The price of the stock has increased by 10.24% since.

