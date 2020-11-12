Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank Sold $8 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO and President of Capital One Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard D Fairbank (insider trades) sold 91,845 shares of COF on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $87.09 a share. The total sale was $8 million.

Capital One Financial Corp operates in the financial domain. Through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, it markets financial products and services. Capital One Financial Corp has a market cap of $38.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.58 with a P/E ratio of 41.79 and P/S ratio of 1.37. The dividend yield of Capital One Financial Corp stocks is 1.20%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Capital One Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 64,165 shares of COF stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $78.14. The price of the stock has increased by 6.96% since.

Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 64,550 shares of COF stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $76.93. The price of the stock has increased by 8.64% since.

Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 65,945 shares of COF stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $73.56. The price of the stock has increased by 13.62% since.

Chairman, CEO and President Richard D Fairbank sold 66,430 shares of COF stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $72.28. The price of the stock has increased by 15.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Information Officer Robert M. Alexander sold 50,003 shares of COF stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $87.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.75% since.

