Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) President and CEO Deepak Chopra Sold $1.7 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: OSIS -3.1%

President and CEO of Osi Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Deepak Chopra (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of OSIS on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $86.1 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

OSI Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a designer and manufacturer of electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company's business segments are Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. OSI Systems Inc has a market cap of $1.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.32 with a P/E ratio of 23.86 and P/S ratio of 1.33. OSI Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated OSI Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSIS stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $86.1. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executve Vice President Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of OSIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $85.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OSIS, click here

.

