Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller Sold $3.1 million of Shares

COO of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Craig Miller (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of KRTX on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $101.69 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $2.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.79 . GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Karuna Therapeutics Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,000 shares of KRTX stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $105.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of KRTX stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $96.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.98% since.

Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of KRTX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has increased by 15.05% since.

