Global Payments Inc (GPN) President and COO Cameron M Bready Sold $3.4 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: GPN -2.56%

President and COO of Global Payments Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Cameron M Bready (insider trades) sold 17,756 shares of GPN on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $194.09 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Global Payments Inc has interests in offering business solutions. Its primary activity includes payment solutions for merchants, value-added resellers, enterprise software providers, financial institutions and government agencies. Global Payments Inc has a market cap of $55.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $184.43 with a P/E ratio of 109.77 and P/S ratio of 7.41. The dividend yield of Global Payments Inc stocks is 0.42%. Global Payments Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Global Payments Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Global Payments Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 123,035 shares of GPN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $196.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO Cameron M Bready sold 17,756 shares of GPN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $194.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.98% since.
  • Director William I Jacobs sold 500 shares of GPN stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $175.16. The price of the stock has increased by 5.29% since.

