Wex Inc (WEX) CFO Roberto Simon Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CFO of Wex Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Roberto Simon (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of WEX on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $175 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. It operates through Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. WEX Inc has a market cap of $7.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $159.51 with a P/E ratio of 153.39 and P/S ratio of 4.39. WEX Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated WEX Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with WEX Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of WEX stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $175. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Portfolio Risk Officer Kenneth Janosick sold 10,787 shares of WEX stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $170.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WEX, click here