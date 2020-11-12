Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) EVP/Co-Head of Global Business Balazs Fejes Sold $11.5 million of Shares

EVP/Co-Head of Global Business of Epam Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Balazs Fejes (insider trades) sold 37,200 shares of EPAM on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $309.49 a share. The total sale was $11.5 million.

EPAM Systems Inc is a provider of software engineering solutions and information technology services to clients in different locations. Its services include software development, application maintenance & support, application testing, & licensing. EPAM Systems Inc has a market cap of $18.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $332.73 with a P/E ratio of 61.30 and P/S ratio of 7.54. EPAM Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated EPAM Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with EPAM Systems Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP/Co-Head of Global Business Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $310.32. The price of the stock has increased by 7.22% since.

