Foot Locker Inc (FL) President & CEO Richard A Johnson Sold $2.7 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: FL -2.2%

President & CEO of Foot Locker Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard A Johnson (insider trades) sold 66,630 shares of FL on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $40.57 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Foot Locker Inc operates in the footwear industry. Its core business involves retailing of athletic shoes and apparel through mall based stores. Foot Locker Inc has a market cap of $3.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $36.50 with a P/E ratio of 19.51 and P/S ratio of 0.51. The dividend yield of Foot Locker Inc stocks is 3.60%. Foot Locker Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Foot Locker Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Richard A Johnson sold 66,630 shares of FL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $40.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.03% since.
  • EVP & CEO Asia & Chief Strat William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of FL stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $38.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP, Treasurer John A Maurer sold 5,000 shares of FL stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.95% since.
  • VP, Treasurer John A Maurer sold 5,000 shares of FL stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $36.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.

