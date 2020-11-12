Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) EVP, COO & CFO Gregory V. Hackman Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, COO & CFO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory V. Hackman (insider trades) sold 25,678 shares of BOOT on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $42 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores that sell western and work boots and related apparel and accessories. The Company operates retail locations throughout the U.S. and sells its merchandise via the Internet. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.95 with a P/E ratio of 30.85 and P/S ratio of 1.39. Boot Barn Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Boot Barn Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, COO & CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 25,678 shares of BOOT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $42. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Digital Officer John Hazen sold 13,482 shares of BOOT stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 8.43% since.

Director Brenda I Morris sold 6,000 shares of BOOT stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $34.5. The price of the stock has increased by 10% since.

