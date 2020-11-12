  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) EVP, COO & CFO Gregory V. Hackman Sold $1.1 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: BOOT -3.41%

EVP, COO & CFO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory V. Hackman (insider trades) sold 25,678 shares of BOOT on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $42 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores that sell western and work boots and related apparel and accessories. The Company operates retail locations throughout the U.S. and sells its merchandise via the Internet. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.95 with a P/E ratio of 30.85 and P/S ratio of 1.39. Boot Barn Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Boot Barn Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, COO & CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 25,678 shares of BOOT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $42. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Digital Officer John Hazen sold 13,482 shares of BOOT stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 8.43% since.
  • Director Brenda I Morris sold 6,000 shares of BOOT stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $34.5. The price of the stock has increased by 10% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BOOT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)