Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) COB and CEO John Paul Foley Sold $10.4 million of Shares

COB and CEO of Peloton Interactive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Paul Foley (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of PTON on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $103.6 a share. The total sale was $10.4 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc has a market cap of $31.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.72 with a P/E ratio of 388.29 and P/S ratio of 13.79. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Peloton Interactive Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

COB and CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of PTON stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $103.6. The price of the stock has increased by 4.94% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jill Woodworth sold 150,000 shares of PTON stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $103.63. The price of the stock has increased by 4.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Pamela Thomas-graham sold 75,000 shares of PTON stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $103.49. The price of the stock has increased by 5.05% since.

Chief Bus. Operations Officer Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of PTON stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $112.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.95% since.

Chief Bus. Operations Officer Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of PTON stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $122.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.94% since.

Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of PTON stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $131.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.42% since.

President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of PTON stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $131.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.3% since.

