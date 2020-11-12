Alteryx Inc (AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin Sold $611,685 of Shares

CFO of Alteryx Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Rubin (insider trades) sold 5,260 shares of AYX on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $116.29 a share. The total sale was $611,685.

Alteryx Inc is an American provider of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to easily prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and more quickly benefit from data-driven decisions. Alteryx Inc has a market cap of $7.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.39 with and P/S ratio of 16.70.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of AYX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $139.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.79% since.

Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer Robert Scott Jones sold 5,304 shares of AYX stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $131.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.01% since.

CLO & Corp. Secretary Christopher M Lal sold 1,324 shares of AYX stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $139.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.76% since.

