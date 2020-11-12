Gardner Russo & Gardner Buys Ashtead Group PLC, Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc, Heineken Holding NV, Sells Diageo PLC, American Express Co, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Gardner Russo & Gardner (Current Portfolio) buys Ashtead Group PLC, Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc, Heineken Holding NV, Nike Inc, sells Diageo PLC, American Express Co, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, Bank of America Corp, JC Decaux SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gardner Russo & Gardner. As of 2020Q3, Gardner Russo & Gardner owns 86 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SWZ, HKHHY, NKE,
- Added Positions: GOOG, BRK.B, JPM, ASHTF, BUDFF, ABT, AAPL, CFRUY, DIS, DOW, MTB, PDRDY, CABJF, UNLVF,
- Reduced Positions: DGEAF, MA, NSRGY, PDRDF, CFRHF, UN, HKHHF, BRK.A, MLM, CMCSA, BF.A, BF.B, DEO, AXP, V, SWMAF, MLHR, HEINY, FMX, OUT, RDS.A, DD, DOV, DANOY, CR, CVX, JCDXF, LRLCF, LVMHF, MO, RBGPF, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: EVF, BAC, RHHVF,
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,891,460 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54%
- Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 11,084,028 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 3,563 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Unilever NV (UN) - 11,668,433 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
- Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF) - 4,259,293 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $8.62, with an estimated average price of $8.19. The stock is now traded at around $8.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 217,561 shares as of . New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $126.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of . New Purchase: Heineken Holding NV (HKHHY)
Gardner Russo & Gardner initiated holding in Heineken Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.54. The stock is now traded at around $46.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,748 shares as of . Added: Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner added to a holding in Ashtead Group PLC by 3728.51%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $34.55. The stock is now traded at around $40.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 334,995 shares as of . Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.72. Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. Sold Out: Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $337.94 and $372.8, with an estimated average price of $353.38. Reduced: Diageo PLC (DGEAF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 99.31%. The sale prices were between $31.4 and $37.31, with an estimated average price of $34.25. The stock is now traded at around $37.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.61%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 33,086 shares as of . Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)
Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 28.38%. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $111.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 79,893 shares as of . Reduced: JC Decaux SA (JCDXF)
Gardner Russo & Gardner reduced to a holding in JC Decaux SA by 36.1%. The sale prices were between $16.34 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $18.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Gardner Russo & Gardner still held 38,500 shares as of .
