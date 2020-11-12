Gardner Russo & Gardner Buys Ashtead Group PLC, Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc, Heineken Holding NV, Sells Diageo PLC, American Express Co, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Lancaster, PA, based Investment company Gardner Russo & Gardner (Current Portfolio) buys Ashtead Group PLC, Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc, Heineken Holding NV, Nike Inc, sells Diageo PLC, American Express Co, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, Bank of America Corp, JC Decaux SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gardner Russo & Gardner. As of 2020Q3, Gardner Russo & Gardner owns 86 stocks with a total value of $10.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,891,460 shares, 16.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.54% Nestle SA (NSRGY) - 11,084,028 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 3,563 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Unilever NV (UN) - 11,668,433 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF) - 4,259,293 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%