Retirement Income Solutions, Inc Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF

Investment company Retirement Income Solutions, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio, sells ISHARES TRUST, PIMCO ETF TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, SPMD, PNQI,

SPLG, SPMD, PNQI, Added Positions: SPYV, IWD, SPYX, GLDM, IJH, AAPL, MSFT, VZ, ACWI, BRK.B, GOOGL, JPM, GOOG, TLT, DTE, IBM,

SPYV, IWD, SPYX, GLDM, IJH, AAPL, MSFT, VZ, ACWI, BRK.B, GOOGL, JPM, GOOG, TLT, DTE, IBM, Reduced Positions: IWF, SPY, MINT, IVV, MDY, LMBS, IVW, SPYG, IWB, IWR, VO, VOO, EEM, VUG, VONE, LRCX, DBEF, EFA, IWP, INTC, MMM, XLK, PEP, JNJ, CL, TMO, PG,

IWF, SPY, MINT, IVV, MDY, LMBS, IVW, SPYG, IWB, IWR, VO, VOO, EEM, VUG, VONE, LRCX, DBEF, EFA, IWP, INTC, MMM, XLK, PEP, JNJ, CL, TMO, PG, Sold Out: ELR, EMM, F,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 114,137 shares, 18.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.4% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 104,661 shares, 16.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 137,010 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.26% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 92,188 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.95% WORLD GOLD TRUST (GLDM) - 432,094 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $41.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 128,041 shares as of .

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 62,332 shares as of .

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $181.77 and $222.35, with an estimated average price of $197.33. The stock is now traded at around $213.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of .

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.38. The stock is now traded at around $32.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 81,020 shares as of .

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.26%. The sale prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $224.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.75%. Retirement Income Solutions, Inc still held 137,010 shares as of .

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc reduced to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 36.95%. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.52%. Retirement Income Solutions, Inc still held 92,188 shares as of .

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40 by 20.7%. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12. The stock is now traded at around $377.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Retirement Income Solutions, Inc still held 15,998 shares as of .