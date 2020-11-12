Vaughan David Investments Inc Buys Eastman Chemical Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells RPM International Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Vaughan David Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Eastman Chemical Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, sells RPM International Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Cigna Corp, IBERIABANK Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan David Investments Inc. As of 2020Q3, Vaughan David Investments Inc owns 175 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EMN, ADBE, DD, FHN, ISRG, MAS, WM, V, TSLA, BABA, DOW,

EMN, ADBE, DD, FHN, ISRG, MAS, WM, V, TSLA, BABA, DOW, Added Positions: EXC, SCHD, DGRO, BSCL, FE, ACN, BSCM, EVRG, MDT, MDLZ, CMCSA, AMZN, USB, MRK, TFC, DFS, BK, PM, ABBV, SJI, AEP, T, DUK, D, SO, COP, XLU, KO, TRP, XLV, AAPL, XLC, CVX, GPC, SCHW, CBSH, DTE, ENB, HD, IBM, PNC, LMT, GOOG, BND, SYK, BDX, BSV, BRK.B, GLD, BAC, VIG, RTX, XLE, SBUX,

EXC, SCHD, DGRO, BSCL, FE, ACN, BSCM, EVRG, MDT, MDLZ, CMCSA, AMZN, USB, MRK, TFC, DFS, BK, PM, ABBV, SJI, AEP, T, DUK, D, SO, COP, XLU, KO, TRP, XLV, AAPL, XLC, CVX, GPC, SCHW, CBSH, DTE, ENB, HD, IBM, PNC, LMT, GOOG, BND, SYK, BDX, BSV, BRK.B, GLD, BAC, VIG, RTX, XLE, SBUX, Reduced Positions: RPM, BRO, MSFT, SPGI, CAT, UNH, UPS, TGT, SPY, MKC, QQQ, POR, PFE, BRK.A, WDC, WOR, TRV, BSCK, SCHG, SCHZ, XLK, WFC, WBA, MO, MET, KR, ITW, GOOGL, GE, CL, BA,

RPM, BRO, MSFT, SPGI, CAT, UNH, UPS, TGT, SPY, MKC, QQQ, POR, PFE, BRK.A, WDC, WOR, TRV, BSCK, SCHG, SCHZ, XLK, WFC, WBA, MO, MET, KR, ITW, GOOGL, GE, CL, BA, Sold Out: CI, IBKC, NJR, RDS.A, ADX, MPC, REZI, MAT,

For the details of VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaughan+david+investments+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

RLI Corp (RLI) - 2,063,482 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 467,307 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 158,609 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.75% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 343,352 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Deere & Co (DE) - 214,640 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $90.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 316,861 shares as of .

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,722 shares as of .

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,142 shares as of .

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $740.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 388 shares as of .

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of .

Vaughan David Investments Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $411.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 542 shares as of .

Vaughan David Investments Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.38%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 172,875 shares as of .

Vaughan David Investments Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 151,841 shares as of .

Vaughan David Investments Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 59.20%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3110.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 476 shares as of .

Vaughan David Investments Inc added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 22.08%. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $63.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,698 shares as of .

Vaughan David Investments Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Vaughan David Investments Inc sold out a holding in Resideo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $14.2, with an estimated average price of $12.66.

Vaughan David Investments Inc sold out a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $15.98.

Vaughan David Investments Inc sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $160.5 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.27.

Vaughan David Investments Inc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Vaughan David Investments Inc sold out a holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $26.28 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $30.47.