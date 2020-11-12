Yakira Capital Management, Inc. Buys GrubHub Inc, Noble Energy Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Sells LogMeIn Inc, Netfin Acquisition Corp, El Paso Electric Co

Westport, CT, based Investment company Yakira Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys GrubHub Inc, Noble Energy Inc, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Livongo Health Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells LogMeIn Inc, Netfin Acquisition Corp, El Paso Electric Co, Legg Mason Inc, Pure Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yakira Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Yakira Capital Management, Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) - 326,387 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 534.01% GrubHub Inc (GRUB) - 165,873 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Noble Energy Inc (NBL) - 1,264,946 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. New Position Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 68,218 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 41,151 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.27%

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in GrubHub Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.52 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $72.02. The stock is now traded at around $72.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.44%. The holding were 165,873 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Noble Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.91%. The holding were 1,264,946 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 68,218 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 244,397 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $43.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 166,546 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 40,200 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp by 534.01%. The purchase prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 326,387 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in E*TRADE Financial Corp by 609.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $55.09, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $49.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 113,558 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14. The stock is now traded at around $202.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 41,151 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cincinnati Bell Inc by 147.12%. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 158,202 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $29.92 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $30.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 205,744 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 21.81%. The purchase prices were between $17.25 and $22.13, with an estimated average price of $19.75. The stock is now traded at around $19.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 232,185 shares as of .

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.73 and $12.96, with an estimated average price of $11.92.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pure Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Yakira Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.