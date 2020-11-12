Madison Asset Management, Llc Buys iShares MBS ETF, Facebook Inc, Arista Networks Inc, Sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, PPG Industries Inc

Madison, WI, based Investment company Madison Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, Facebook Inc, Arista Networks Inc, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, sells Varian Medical Systems Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, PPG Industries Inc, Fastenal Co, Mohawk Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Madison Asset Management, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Madison Asset Management, Llc owns 262 stocks with a total value of $5.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,295,830 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Progressive Corp (PGR) - 1,515,510 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Copart Inc (CPRT) - 1,307,995 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 794,022 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32% Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 1,412,015 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $267.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 199,037 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14. The stock is now traded at around $110.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 240,833 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $70.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 266,141 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $197.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 91,172 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 83,494 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 318,157 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 70.46%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 1,038,728 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 1747.80%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 172,141 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 95.62%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $54.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,413,114 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 145.88%. The purchase prices were between $100.2 and $114.24, with an estimated average price of $109.8. The stock is now traded at around $119.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 261,069 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 34.46%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $139.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 449,466 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 947,234 shares as of .

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $16.4 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $18.89.

Madison Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $93.27 and $111.87, with an estimated average price of $102.54.