Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp Buys Grifols SA, HDFC Bank, Sells Genmab A/S

Madison, WI, based Investment company Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Grifols SA, HDFC Bank, sells Genmab A/S during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp owns 23 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: GRFS, HDB, MFC, SNE, CS, PUK,

GRFS, HDB, MFC, SNE, CS, PUK, Reduced Positions: BABA, TSM, GMAB, ASML, TAL, NXPI, AZN, PAGS, SAP, NVS, ERIC, CP, SCCO, RDS.B, DEO, CYBR, CCJ,

For the details of HANSBERGER GROWTH INVESTORS, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hansberger+growth+investors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 26,525 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.25% NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 55,701 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 406,790 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 64,409 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.19% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 14,548 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%

Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp added to a holding in Grifols SA by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 125,096 shares as of .

Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 76,470 shares as of .