  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp Buys Grifols SA, HDFC Bank, Sells Genmab A/S

November 12, 2020 | About: GRFS +0.32% HDB +0.17%

Madison, WI, based Investment company Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Grifols SA, HDFC Bank, sells Genmab A/S during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp owns 23 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HANSBERGER GROWTH INVESTORS, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hansberger+growth+investors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HANSBERGER GROWTH INVESTORS, LP
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 26,525 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.25%
  2. NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 55,701 shares, 7.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  3. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 406,790 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 64,409 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.19%
  5. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 14,548 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
Added: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp added to a holding in Grifols SA by 60.84%. The purchase prices were between $15.4 and $20.16, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 125,096 shares as of .

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Hansberger Growth Investors, Lp added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 21.99%. The purchase prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54. The stock is now traded at around $66.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 76,470 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of HANSBERGER GROWTH INVESTORS, LP. Also check out:

1. HANSBERGER GROWTH INVESTORS, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. HANSBERGER GROWTH INVESTORS, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HANSBERGER GROWTH INVESTORS, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HANSBERGER GROWTH INVESTORS, LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)