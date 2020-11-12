  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Renaissance Group Llc Buys Lowe's Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Neste Corp, Sells Match Group Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

November 12, 2020 | About: LOW -0.01% IAC -2.77% FN -3.02% CARG -4.3% MGRC -2.16% FCN +0.91% NTOIY -1.85% VIVHY -0.37% CRRFY -0.74% CABGY -1.25% M -5.67%

Covington, KY, based Investment company Renaissance Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Neste Corp, Fabrinet, Vivendi SA, sells Match Group Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Daiwa House Industry Co, Danone SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Group Llc. As of 2020Q3, Renaissance Group Llc owns 233 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/renaissance+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 358,336 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 68,074 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.56%
  3. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 471,069 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,223 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,724 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02%
New Purchase: Neste Corp (NTOIY)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Neste Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $24.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 435,449 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vivendi SA (VIVHY)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Vivendi SA. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 341,013 shares as of .

New Purchase: Carrefour (CRRFY)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Carrefour. The purchase prices were between $3 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $3.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,916,765 shares as of .

New Purchase: Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Carlsberg A/S. The purchase prices were between $26 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 322,140 shares as of .

New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,690 shares as of .

New Purchase: Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT)

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,028 shares as of .

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 3012.09%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 183,800 shares as of .

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.15%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $130.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 204,702 shares as of .

Added: Fabrinet (FN)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Fabrinet by 1757.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $76.4, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 161,393 shares as of .

Added: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,713 shares as of .

Added: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in McGrath RentCorp by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.22 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,399 shares as of .

Added: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,898 shares as of .

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.

Sold Out: Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (DWAHY)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.16.

Sold Out: Danone SA (DANOY)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Danone SA. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $13.4.

Sold Out: United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Sold Out: Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp (NTTYY)

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC.

1. RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC keeps buying

