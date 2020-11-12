Renaissance Group Llc Buys Lowe's Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Neste Corp, Sells Match Group Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Covington, KY, based Investment company Renaissance Group Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Neste Corp, Fabrinet, Vivendi SA, sells Match Group Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Daiwa House Industry Co, Danone SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Renaissance Group Llc. As of 2020Q3, Renaissance Group Llc owns 233 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NTOIY, VIVHY, CRRFY, CABGY, MIME, FCPT, HELE, BJ, BLD, UPLD, NMIH, TGT, LAD, JOUT, AEIS, JBSS, APELY, PBSFY, KLIC, TRTN, SPG, PH, SPY, VEA, VWO,

LOW, IAC, FN, CBRE, MRK, AXP, G, FTNT, JNJ, ROST, CMCSA, CDW, MGRC, SIMO, GPN, FCN, VLRS, HQY, CARG, SYY, DLNDY, Reduced Positions: PYPL, NVDA, AAPL, KLAC, SPGI, IFNNY, MSFT, TSM, HZNP, GELYY, MLM, YY, CRM, SNE, SFTBY, FB, BABA, CTAS, HD, TMO, SBGSY, NOW, ADBE, CRH, CDNS, RDY, EA, ACSAY, ICLR, ACN, CNI, CHKP, CHD, NTDOY, ORLY, ROP, CGEMY, KL, TCEHY, ALPMY, TOELY, CHGCY, VIPS, ZTS, CP, ITW, ADRNY, NVS, PG, STE, VEOEY, ARKAY, SHECY, DG, NXPI, NOMD, YUMC, ALIZY, GOOGL, LRCX, LNVGY, TXN, UNH, WM, MA, AER, JAZZ, PNGAY, SBRCY, XNGSY, BKRKY, ABBV, WHGLY, AKAM, APH, ACGL, GIB, KB, MFC, PGR, RHHBY, UNP, LUKOY, V, BAH, AMZN, MSI, TIMB, KDDIY, AMED, AMGN, SAM, CI, CSCO, CTXS, CCK, NEE, GILD, MPWR, NRG, ORCL, WMT, DOOR, CCOEY, DOOO, AES, AMN, T, AUOTY, AMP, ADM, BIIB, COF, CLS, FIX, PRMW, EOG, CIGI, JPM, PRU, SPKKY, EBCOY, TYOYY, WBRBY, WNS, EXLS, EBS, CZZ, IGT, ANSLY, GNRC, SPSC, NPNYY, BTVCY, MX, FELTY, RNMBY, TPDKY, ACKAY, APEMY, MRRTY, UI, EPAM, MMSMY, JUMSY, QIWI, CHGG, GOOG, SYF, IMOS, HMI,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 358,336 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.2% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 68,074 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.56% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 471,069 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,223 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,724 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.02%

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Neste Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $24.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 435,449 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Vivendi SA. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 341,013 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Carrefour. The purchase prices were between $3 and $3.51, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $3.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,916,765 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Carlsberg A/S. The purchase prices were between $26 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $28.04. The stock is now traded at around $30.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 322,140 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $45.34. The stock is now traded at around $43.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,690 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc initiated holding in Four Corners Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $28.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 39,028 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 3012.09%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $157.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 183,800 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 94.15%. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $130.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 204,702 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in Fabrinet by 1757.01%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $76.4, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $66.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 161,393 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $21.63 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,713 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in McGrath RentCorp by 43.26%. The purchase prices were between $50.22 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,399 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc added to a holding in FTI Consulting Inc by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,898 shares as of .

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.09 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.16.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Danone SA. The sale prices were between $12.64 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $13.4.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $28.81.

Renaissance Group Llc sold out a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.21.