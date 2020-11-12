Intact Financial Corporation Announces $1.25 Billion Bought Deal Private Placement of Subscription Receipts to Finance a Portion of the Purchase Price of the Possible Offer for RSA Insurance Group PLC ("RSA")

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to the announcement on November 5, 2020 relating to the possible offer for RSA by Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) (“Intact” or the “Company”) and Tryg A/S (together with Intact, the “Consortium”) (the “Transaction”), Intact announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a group of underwriters, led by CIBC Capital Markets and Barclays Capital Canada Inc., pursuant to which the underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 9,272,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the “Subscription Receipts”) at a price of $134.50 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of $1.25 billion (the “Offering”). The underwriters intend to arrange for substituted purchasers for the Subscription Receipts. The Subscription Receipts will be offered by way of private placement to accredited investors and other exempt purchasers in all provinces and territories of Canada, The Subscription Receipts will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.



Earlier today, Intact announced that it had entered into subscription agreements with institutional investors for the aggregate issuance of 23.8 million subscription receipts at a price of $134.50 per subscription receipt for gross proceeds of $3.2 billion (the “Cornerstone Equity Financing”). The Offering and Cornerstone Equity Financing together provide Intact with all of the equity financing it would require to fund its share of the purchase price for RSA.

The Transaction would generate significant value through loss ratio and expense ratio improvements across the operations of Intact. The acquisition of RSA’s Canadian operations is expected to drive approximately 75% of the value creation, with UK & International operations accounting for approximately 20% and specialty lines accounting for approximately 5%. Over $250 million of pre-tax annual run rate synergies are expected within 36 months, before any risk selection improvements. Intact intends to apply its expertise in digital, data and AI platforms, pricing and risk selection, claims management, and investment and capital management to RSA’s platform to drive profitability.

Should a firm offer be made for RSA, which is subject to, amongst other things, due diligence and reaching definitive agreements with various stakeholders, Intact estimates the proposed Transaction to complete during the second quarter of 2021.

No firm offer has been made, nor can there be any certainty that an offer will be made, for RSA under the UK Takeover Code.



Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder to receive one common share of Intact upon closing of the Transaction. Completion of the Offering is conditional upon the Consortium announcing a firm offer for RSA on or prior to closing. Additional information on the proposed transaction is available at Intact’s website at https://www.intactfc.com/English/investors/. The completion of the Offering is also subject to approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and other customary closing conditions. The offering is expected to close on December 3, 2020

The Subscription Receipts and the common shares of Intact have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, except in certain transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these subscription receipts within the United States.

About Intact

Intact Financial Corporation is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading MGA, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

