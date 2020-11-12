US Indexes Close Lower Thursday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 29,080.17 on Thursday with a loss of 317.46 points or -1.08%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,537.01 for a loss of 35.65 points or -1.00%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 11,709.59 for a loss of 76.84 points or -0.65%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 25.35 for a gain of 1.90 points or 8.10%.

Thursday's market movers

U.S. indexes ended lower Thursday with several concerning coronavirus headlines. New U.S. coronavirus cases were over 100,000 for a ninth day. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said a vaccine may not be the immediate help many investors think.

On the earnings calendar:

Disney (NYSE:DIS): Revenue of $14.71 billion decreased 23.1% year over year and beat estimates by $610 million. Fourth-quarter GAAP earnings of 39 cents beat estimates by 56 cents and a non-GAAP loss of 20 cents beat estimates by 45 cents.

Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO): Revenue of $11.93 billion decreased 9.3% year over year and beat estimates by $80 million. First-quarter GAAP earnings of 51 cents beat estimates by 1 cent and non-GAAP earnings of 76 cents beat estimates by 6 cents.

In other news:

The Commerce Department said a TikTok ban would not need to be enforced.

President Trump ordered Americans to stop investing in Chinese military firms.

Chinese tech stocks were lower after the announcement of new antitrust laws.

Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.84%, up from 2.78%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.34%, up from 2.32%.

The Consumer Price Index was unchanged in October and showed an increase of 1.2% year over year.

The Consumer Price Index excluding food and energy was also unchanged in October and it showed an increase of 1.6% year over year.

709,000 Americans filed for jobless claims, down from the previous week's 757,000. Continuing jobless claims were 6.786 million, down from 7.222 million.

Crude oil inventory increased 3.7 million barrels, according to the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report.

The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.085%, eight-week bills at a rate of 0.090% and 30-year bonds at a rate of 1.680%.

The Treasury's October Monthly Budget Statement showed a deficit of $284 billion following a deficit of $125 billion.

Across the board:

Energy and cannabis stocks led losses.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) up 6.51% on vaccine data developments.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) -7.84%

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) +24.61%

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) -13.01%

Small-cap stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,708.47 for a loss of 28.47 points or-1.64%. The S&P 600 closed at 968.50 for a loss of 20.94 points or -2.12%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 11,910.94 for a loss of 136.54 points or -1.13%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 7,822.70 for a loss of 184.55 points or -2.30%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,070.22 for a loss of 36.15 points or -1.72%; the S&P 100 at 1,626.61 for a loss of 14.02 points or -0.85%; the Nasdaq 100 at 11,827.14 for a loss of 65.79 points or -0.55%; the Russell 3000 at 2,084.02 for a loss of 21.14 points or -1.00%; the Russell 1000 at 1,974.73 for a loss of 19.21 points or -0.96%; the Wilshire 5000 at 36,416.43 for a loss of 369.14 points or -1.00%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index 640.65 for a loss of 15.04 points or -2.29%.

