Plexus Corp (PLXS) President & CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sold $636,216 of Shares

President & CEO of Plexus Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd P. Kelsey (insider trades) sold 8,410 shares of PLXS on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $75.65 a share. The total sale was $636,216.

Plexus Corp is an electronic equipment manufacturer. It delivers optimized product realization solutions through a product realization value stream services model. Plexus Corp has a market cap of $2.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.47 with a P/E ratio of 18.47 and P/S ratio of 0.63. Plexus Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Plexus Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

Exec. VP & CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,862 shares of PLXS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $74.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.36% since.

