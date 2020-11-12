  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Plexus Corp (PLXS) President & CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sold $636,216 of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: PLXS -3.18%

President & CEO of Plexus Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd P. Kelsey (insider trades) sold 8,410 shares of PLXS on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $75.65 a share. The total sale was $636,216.

Plexus Corp is an electronic equipment manufacturer. It delivers optimized product realization solutions through a product realization value stream services model. Plexus Corp has a market cap of $2.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.47 with a P/E ratio of 18.47 and P/S ratio of 0.63. Plexus Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Plexus Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 8,410 shares of PLXS stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $75.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Exec. VP & CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,862 shares of PLXS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $74.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLXS, click here

.

