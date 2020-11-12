Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $4 million of Shares

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 134,957 shares of PGNY on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $29.81 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $2.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $29.73 with and P/S ratio of 8.88.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David J Schlanger sold 76,940 shares of PGNY stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $29.17. The price of the stock has increased by 1.92% since.

CEO David J Schlanger sold 43,060 shares of PGNY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $29.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of PGNY stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $29.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.16% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of PGNY stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $29.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.16% since.

EVP, General Counsel Jennifer Bealer sold 1,802 shares of PGNY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $30.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.06% since.

EVP, Chief Client Officer Lisa Greenbaum sold 1,772 shares of PGNY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $29.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.83% since.

10% Owner Group Holdings (sbs) Advis Tpg sold 199,049 shares of PGNY stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $27.07. The price of the stock has increased by 9.83% since.

