Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni Sold $2.7 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Anaplan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Calderoni (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of PLAN on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $59.92 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Anaplan Inc has a market cap of $8.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.10 with and P/S ratio of 21.14.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of PLAN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $59.92. The price of the stock has increased by 3.64% since.

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,743 shares of PLAN stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $60. The price of the stock has increased by 3.5% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David H Jr Morton sold 30,000 shares of PLAN stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $56.03. The price of the stock has increased by 10.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLAN, click here