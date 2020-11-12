Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) EVP & CIO Nathaniel Rose Sold $529,608 of Shares

EVP & CIO of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nathaniel Rose (insider trades) sold 10,697 shares of HASI on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $49.51 a share. The total sale was $529,608.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides debt and equity financing to energy efficiency and renewable energy markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita has a market cap of $3.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.60 with a P/E ratio of 34.21 and P/S ratio of 20.55. The dividend yield of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita stocks is 2.72%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

