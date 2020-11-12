Gartner Inc (IT) CEO Eugene A Hall Sold $5.7 million of Shares

CEO of Gartner Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eugene A Hall (insider trades) sold 35,885 shares of IT on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $157.58 a share. The total sale was $5.7 million.

Gartner Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. It offers services to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to supply chain professionals and technology investors. Gartner Inc has a market cap of $13.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $153.00 with a P/E ratio of 64.28 and P/S ratio of 3.28. Gartner Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Gartner Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Gartner Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eugene A Hall sold 35,885 shares of IT stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $157.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Human Resources Robin B Kranich sold 4,691 shares of IT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $157.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.15% since.

EVP, Global Business Sales Alwyn Dawkins sold 612 shares of IT stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $147.02. The price of the stock has increased by 4.07% since.

EVP, Global Business Sales Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of IT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $140.92. The price of the stock has increased by 8.57% since.

EVP, GC Jules Kaufman sold 1,692 shares of IT stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $143.83. The price of the stock has increased by 6.38% since.

