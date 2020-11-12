  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ball Corp (BLL) Sr VP & COO Global Bev Pkg Daniel William Fisher Sold $791,700 of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: BLL -1.68%

Sr VP & COO Global Bev Pkg of Ball Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel William Fisher (insider trades) sold 8,400 shares of BLL on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $94.25 a share. The total sale was $791,700.

Ball Corp is the world's largest metal can manufacturer. The company primarily serves the North American food can market with its packaging products and the US defense industry by offering various components used in the space mission. Ball Corp has a market cap of $30.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $94.20 with a P/E ratio of 60.77 and P/S ratio of 2.75. The dividend yield of Ball Corp stocks is 0.64%. Ball Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ball Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Ball Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr VP & COO Global Bev Pkg Daniel William Fisher sold 8,400 shares of BLL stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $94.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BLL, click here

.

