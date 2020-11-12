  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cerner Corp (CERN) EVP & Chief Client & Serv. Off John Peterzalek Sold $4 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: CERN -1.01%

EVP & Chief Client & Serv. Off of Cerner Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Peterzalek (insider trades) sold 53,148 shares of CERN on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $76.05 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Cerner Corp is a supplier of healthcare information technology and offers software, professional services, medical device integration, remote hosting and employer health, and wellness services. The Domestic segment generates maximum revenue. Cerner Corp has a market cap of $22.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.86 with a P/E ratio of 28.85 and P/S ratio of 4.13. The dividend yield of Cerner Corp stocks is 0.97%. Cerner Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cerner Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cerner Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Client & Serv. Off John Peterzalek sold 53,148 shares of CERN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $76.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CERN, click here

.

