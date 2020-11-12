  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ansys Inc (ANSS) President and CEO Ajei Gopal Sold $7.5 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: ANSS -1.62%

President and CEO of Ansys Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ajei Gopal (insider trades) sold 22,058 shares of ANSS on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $337.87 a share. The total sale was $7.5 million.

Ansys Inc functions in the software industry. It develops and markets engineering software and services catering to engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia. Ansys Inc has a market cap of $27.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $323.64 with a P/E ratio of 73.24 and P/S ratio of 18.27. Ansys Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ansys Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Ansys Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $337.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.21% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ANSS, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)