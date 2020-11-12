Ansys Inc (ANSS) President and CEO Ajei Gopal Sold $7.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Ansys Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ajei Gopal (insider trades) sold 22,058 shares of ANSS on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $337.87 a share. The total sale was $7.5 million.

Ansys Inc functions in the software industry. It develops and markets engineering software and services catering to engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia. Ansys Inc has a market cap of $27.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $323.64 with a P/E ratio of 73.24 and P/S ratio of 18.27. Ansys Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Ansys Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Ansys Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

