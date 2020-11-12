  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Camden Property Trust (CPT) EVP - Real Estate Investments William W. Sengelmann Sold $1.4 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: CPT -0.09%

EVP - Real Estate Investments of Camden Property Trust (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William W. Sengelmann (insider trades) sold 13,440 shares of CPT on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $101.97 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Camden Property Trust a Texas real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden Property Trust has a market cap of $9.73 billion; its shares were traded at around $99.91 with a P/E ratio of 52.59 and P/S ratio of 9.55. The dividend yield of Camden Property Trust stocks is 3.29%. Camden Property Trust had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Camden Property Trust. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP - Real Estate Investments William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of CPT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $101.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.02% since.
  • Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of CPT stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $107.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CPT, click here

.

