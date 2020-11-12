Square Inc (SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CFO of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amrita Ahuja (insider trades) sold 5,942 shares of SQ on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $191.73 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $80.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $178.51 with a P/E ratio of 283.35 and P/S ratio of 11.16. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Square Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Seller Lead Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $173.99. The price of the stock has increased by 2.6% since.

Director David A Viniar sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $189.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.61% since.

Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary Sivan Whiteley sold 2,938 shares of SQ stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $158. The price of the stock has increased by 12.98% since.

