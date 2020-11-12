Colgate-palmolive Co (CL) Chairman, President & CEO Noel R. Wallace Sold $2.3 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Colgate-palmolive Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Noel R. Wallace (insider trades) sold 26,886 shares of CL on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $83.8 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is a consumer products company. It provides services such as oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Colgate-Palmolive Co has a market cap of $72.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.73 with a P/E ratio of 27.07 and P/S ratio of 4.49. The dividend yield of Colgate-Palmolive Co stocks is 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.90% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of CL stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $83.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.36% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Henning I Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of CL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $85.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Grp Pres, LatAm,AsiaPac&AF/Eus Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of CL stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.32% since.

Vice President and Controller Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of CL stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $84.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.27% since.

CLO and Secretary Jennifer Daniels sold 20,693 shares of CL stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $84.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.

Director John T Cahill sold 5,583 shares of CL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $85.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

Director Stephen I Sadove sold 5,583 shares of CL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $85.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.63% since.

