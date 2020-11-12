  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Solarwinds Corp (SWI) EVP, Engineering & CTO W. Joseph Kim Sold $555,017 of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: SWI -1.29%

EVP, Engineering & CTO of Solarwinds Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) W. Joseph Kim (insider trades) sold 25,378 shares of SWI on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $21.87 a share. The total sale was $555,017.

SolarWinds Corp has a market cap of $6.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.13 with a P/E ratio of 182.89 and P/S ratio of 6.93. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SolarWinds Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Engineering & CTO W. Joseph Kim sold 25,378 shares of SWI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $21.87. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.
  • EVP & President, ITOM David Gardiner sold 57,251 shares of SWI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $22.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SWI, click here

.

