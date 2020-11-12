Eversource Energy (ES) EVP-Strategy, Cust & Corp Rel Joseph R Jr Nolan Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP-Strategy, Cust & Corp Rel of Eversource Energy (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph R Jr Nolan (insider trades) sold 11,168 shares of ES on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $95 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Eversource Energy is a public utility holding company, which is engaged in the energy delivery business. The company operates through electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution segments. Eversource Energy has a market cap of $31.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.31 with a P/E ratio of 26.15 and P/S ratio of 3.56. The dividend yield of Eversource Energy stocks is 1.80%. Eversource Energy had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Eversource Energy. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

