Docusign Inc (DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sold $1.2 million of Shares

COO of Docusign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott V. Olrich (insider trades) sold 5,800 shares of DOCU on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $206.05 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

DocuSign Inc has a market cap of $39.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $212.62 with and P/S ratio of 33.26.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

