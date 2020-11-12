Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski Sold $3 million of Shares

CFO of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Allen Myszkowski (insider trades) sold 43,505 shares of ARWR on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $69.37 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the development of medicine to treat diseases such as hepatitis B, and thrombosis with a genetic origin, primarily divided by the overproduction of one or more proteins. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $7.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.23 with and P/S ratio of 56.20. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of ARWR stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $58.21. The price of the stock has increased by 18.93% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of ARWR stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $54.04. The price of the stock has increased by 28.11% since.

