Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Chairman of the Board and CEO Richard A Gonzalez Sold $22.4 million of Shares

Chairman of the Board and CEO of Abbvie Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard A Gonzalez (insider trades) sold 231,604 shares of ABBV on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $96.88 a share. The total sale was $22.4 million.

AbbVie Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and sells a range of pharmaceutical products for treating chronic autoimmune diseases, virology and neurological disorders. AbbVie Inc has a market cap of $172.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.60 with a P/E ratio of 20.63 and P/S ratio of 3.86. The dividend yield of AbbVie Inc stocks is 4.83%. AbbVie Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with AbbVie Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Operations Azita Saleki-gerhardt sold 17,426 shares of ABBV stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $98. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.41% since.

Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 90,679 shares of ABBV stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $93.61. The price of the stock has increased by 4.26% since.

EVP, Operations Azita Saleki-gerhardt sold 4,800 shares of ABBV stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $93.61. The price of the stock has increased by 4.26% since.

