Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) CEO Briggs Morrison Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Briggs Morrison (insider trades) sold 80,404 shares of SNDX on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $20.04 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of combination therapies in multiple cancer indications. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $845.180 million; its shares were traded at around $20.68 with and P/S ratio of 504.39. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Michael A Metzger sold 100,000 shares of SNDX stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $20.31. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

