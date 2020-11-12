  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Matson Inc (MATX) Chairman & CEO Matthew J Cox Sold $1.8 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: MATX -3.88%

Chairman & CEO of Matson Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Cox (insider trades) sold 31,861 shares of MATX on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $57.86 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Matson Inc is a holding company, consisting of two segments, ocean transportation and logistics. The company also provides container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance and other terminal services for MatNav and other ocean carriers. Matson Inc has a market cap of $2.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.03 with a P/E ratio of 19.71 and P/S ratio of 1.10. The dividend yield of Matson Inc stocks is 1.62%. Matson Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Matson Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman & CEO Matthew J Cox sold 31,861 shares of MATX stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $57.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP and Controller Kevin L Stuck sold 2,993 shares of MATX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $54.23. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.
  • SVP, Chief Admin. Officer & GC Peter T Heilmann sold 5,394 shares of MATX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $55.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.5% since.
  • SVP & Chief Commercial Officer John P Lauer sold 4,775 shares of MATX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $55.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.
  • President Ronald J Forest sold 28,648 shares of MATX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $54.38. The price of the stock has increased by 3.03% since.
  • President of Matson Logistics Rusty K Rolfe sold 5,574 shares of MATX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $55.42. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

