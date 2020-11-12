  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Match Group Inc (MTCH) COO and CFO Gary Swidler Sold $19.1 million of Shares

November 12, 2020 | About: MTCH -1.61%

COO and CFO of Match Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary Swidler (insider trades) sold 140,000 shares of MTCH on 11/09/2020 at an average price of $136.58 a share. The total sale was $19.1 million.

IAC/InterActiveCorp is an Internet media company engaged in a variety of businesses. It's business segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, video, applications, publishing, and other. Match Group Inc has a market cap of $34.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $131.26 with and P/S ratio of 4.88. Match Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Match Group Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • COO and CFO Gary Swidler sold 140,000 shares of MTCH stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $136.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of MTCH stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $135.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.81% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Philip D Eigenmann sold 21,992 shares of MTCH stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.49% since.
  • Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of MTCH stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $108.37. The price of the stock has increased by 21.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MTCH, click here

.

