Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP, Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich Sold $586,023 of Shares

EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Klarich (insider trades) sold 2,359 shares of PANW on 11/10/2020 at an average price of $248.42 a share. The total sale was $586,023.

Palo Alto Networks Inc develops and sells network and endpoint cybersecurity solutions to enterprise customers. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a market cap of $23.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $251.96 with and P/S ratio of 7.14. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Palo Alto Networks Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of PANW stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $235.59. The price of the stock has increased by 6.95% since.

EVP, Chief Technology Officer Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of PANW stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $222.72. The price of the stock has increased by 13.13% since.

