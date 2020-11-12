  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kezar Life Sciences to Present During Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:KZR -2.31%


Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced members of the executive team will present during upcoming virtual investor conferences. The details of the presentations are as follows:



Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference


Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 1:10pm EST (Fireside Chat)


Presenters: John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer; Christopher Kirk, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, and Noreen R. Henig, MD, Chief Medical Officer



2020 Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference


Thursday, December 3, 2020, 1:00pm EST (Presentation)


Presenter: John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer



The presentations will be webcast live and may be accessed in the “Investors and News” section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.kezarlifesciences.com[/url]. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcasts on its website for 90 days after the conference.



About Kezar Life Sciences



Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction, and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via a single target. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company's protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006003/en/


