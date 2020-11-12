  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Steven Mickelsen, MD, Joins Acutus Medical as Chief Translational Science Officer

November 12, 2020 | About: AFIB +1.07%

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical ( AFIB) today announced the appointment of Steven Mickelsen, MD, as Chief Translational Science Officer. Dr. Mickelsen will help guide the company’s vision to deliver the most advanced electrophysiology therapeutic solutions on the market for physicians and their patients. Mickelsen’s impact will further advance the company’s commitment to innovation across its access, diagnostic and therapy product portfolio, including researching, developing and advancing gold-tip catheter technology for Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) and Radiofrequency (RF) ablation technologies.

“Acutus is committed to creating game-changing solutions and establishing new standards of care for cardiac arrhythmia management,” said Vince Burgess, President and CEO of Acutus Medical. “Dr. Mickelsen’s clinical and technical expertise and unique history pioneering the development of breakthrough therapeutic medical devices is indispensable as we progress from research to commercialization of important technologies such as Pulsed Field Ablation.”

Dr. Mickelsen joins Acutus Medical following an esteemed career practicing as a cardiac electrophysiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. He focuses on complex ablation procedures and serves on faculty as Assistant Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Internal Medicine, and will continue his tenure going forward. In 2012, Dr. Mickelsen founded Farapulse, a company devoted to the discovery of more effective treatments for atrial fibrillation through the utilization of a pulsed electric field system that he invented. He served as the company’s initial President and CEO, and later as its Chief Science Officer, before stepping down in 2016 to focus on clinical research.

“The field of arrhythmia science is evolving at a breakneck speed. Physicians want to provide the best possible care, but we’re often confined by the limitations of technology. Acutus is changing that, and this is an opportunity to play a critical role delivering advanced EP solutions to treat the entire spectrum of cardiac arrhythmias,” said Dr. Mickelsen. “Pulsed field ablation represents an exciting potential future for EP; I’m thrilled to join a team that is dedicated to creating new solutions and enhancing the possibilities for physicians and their patients.”

Dr. Mickelsen is a board-certified electrophysiologist. He received his medical degree from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, was a Howard Hughes Research Scholar at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD, and completed his internal medicine residency and clinical research at the Mayo Clinic. He also completed fellowships in Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

About Acutus Medical
Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias in each of its geographic markets. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Acutus PFA Technology is not for sale in the United States

