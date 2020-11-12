  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE TO PARTICIPATE IN NAREIT'S REITWORLD: 2020 VIRTUAL ANNUAL CONFERENCE

November 12, 2020 | About: MNR -2.55%

Holmdel, NJ, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (:MNR) today announced that Michael P. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer, and Becky Coleridge, Vice President of Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Annual Conference.

Monmouth is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In order to view the presentation live or on-demand, you must register on the REITworld website.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. Our occupancy rate as of this date is 99.4%.

