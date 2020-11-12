Diversified Healthcare Trust to Present at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 17th

[url="]Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29[/url] today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer [url="]Jennifer+Francis[/url], Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer [url="]Richard+Siedel[/url] will be presenting at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.To access the Company’s live presentation, please complete the complimentary registration for the conference at the following link: [url="]Nareit%26rsquo%3Bs+REITworld+Registration[/url]. An on-demand recording will be available in the REITworld virtual environment for the remainder of the conference.Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2020, DHC’s $8.2 billion portfolio included 407 properties in 37 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 12 million square feet of medical office and life science properties and more than 30,000 living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of [url="]The+RMR+Group+Inc.[/url], an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit [url="]www.dhcreit.com[/url].





