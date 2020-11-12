  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Diversified Healthcare Trust to Present at Nareit's REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 17th

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:DHC -2.92%


[url="]Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29[/url] today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer [url="]Jennifer+Francis[/url], Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer [url="]Richard+Siedel[/url] will be presenting at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.



To access the Company’s live presentation, please complete the complimentary registration for the conference at the following link: [url="]Nareit%26rsquo%3Bs+REITworld+Registration[/url]. An on-demand recording will be available in the REITworld virtual environment for the remainder of the conference.



Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum: by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines, and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2020, DHC’s $8.2 billion portfolio included 407 properties in 37 states and Washington, D.C., occupied by more than 600 tenants, and totaling approximately 12 million square feet of medical office and life science properties and more than 30,000 living units. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of [url="]The+RMR+Group+Inc.[/url], an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA. To learn more about DHC, visit [url="]www.dhcreit.com[/url].



Warning Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon DHC’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond DHC’s control. For example, the Company’s presentation may be rescheduled to a different date or time or cancelled due to scheduling conflicts or other reasons. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, DHC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006072/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)