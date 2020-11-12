Cutera to Participate in Two Virtual Fireside Chats at Investor Conferences in November

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that it will participate in two virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences in November.Conference: Stifel Virtual Healthcare ConferenceDate: Tuesday, November 17, 2020Fireside Chat: 3:20 p.m. ETSpeakers: Dave Mowry, Chief Executive OfficerConference: Stephens Virtual Investment ConferenceDate: Thursday, November 19, 2020Fireside Chat: 3:00 p.m. ETSpeakers: Dave Mowry, Chief Executive OfficerA live webcast of each fireside chat will be accessible through the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.cutera.com and will be available for replay following the event.

