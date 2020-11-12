  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cutera to Participate in Two Virtual Fireside Chats at Investor Conferences in November

November 12, 2020 | About: NAS:CUTR -2.73%


Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: [url="]CUTR[/url]) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that it will participate in two virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences in November.



Conference: Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference


Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020


Fireside Chat: 3:20 p.m. ET


Speakers: Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer



Conference: Stephens Virtual Investment Conference


Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020


Fireside Chat: 3:00 p.m. ET


Speakers: Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer



A live webcast of each fireside chat will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.cutera.com[/url] and will be available for replay following the event.



About Cutera



Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit [url="]www.cutera.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006083/en/


